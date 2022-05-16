WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Anderson County in central Texas...

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhart, or

13 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Elkhart.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather