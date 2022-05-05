WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR KAUFMAN COUNTY...

New flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However,

earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of

streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage

areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas...

Southern Gregg County in northeastern Texas...

Western Panola County in northeastern Texas...

Central Rusk County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Henderson, Tatum, New London, Joinerville, Turnertown, New

Summerfield, Easton, Gallatin, Brachfield, Church Hill, Oak Hill,

Concord, Monroe, Chapman, Stewart and Chalk Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carthage,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Deberry, Gary City, Midyett, Deadwood and Front.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern

Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected.

Nuisance flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may

continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede.

Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FREESTONE...

SOUTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND ANDERSON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

