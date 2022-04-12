WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 741 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNT COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL VAN ZANDT...SOUTHERN HOPKINS AND RAINS COUNTIES... At 741 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cumby to Grand Saline to Martins Mill, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sulphur Springs, Canton, Grand Saline, Van, Emory, Como, Fruitvale and Edom. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BELL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTY... At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rosebud, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 112 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BLANCO BURNET HAYS TRAVIS WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BLANCO, BURNET, GEORGETOWN, AND SAN MARCOS. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LEON LIMESTONE MILAM NAVARRO RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather