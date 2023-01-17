WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

614 PM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

