WIND CHILL WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

150 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as

low as 5 above zero.

* WHERE...All of south Texas.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values will increase only into

the 20s during the day on Friday then drop back into the teens

Friday night into Saturday. Additional wind chill advisories

will likely be needed beyond the end of this watch period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you

must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will

keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to

reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a

hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

