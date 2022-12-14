WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 326 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of fog have developed across portions of the Coastal Bend and southern Coastal Plains early this morning. Expect visibilities to range generally around 2 to 4 miles with a few locations possibly seeing visibilities around 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather