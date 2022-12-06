WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

107 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog continue to develop across portions of the Brush

Country and Rio Grande Plains early this morning. Expect

visibilities generally 1 to 3 miles. However, patchy dense fog

will also occur with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a

short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra

distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.

