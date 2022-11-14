WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

230 PM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

