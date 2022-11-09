WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

227 PM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM CST this

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most

experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These

rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the

surf.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather