WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas... Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 936 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingsville Naval Air Station, or near Kingsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kingsville, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Petronila and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 676 and 696. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.