WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

457 PM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES...

At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edroy, or 7

miles north of Robstown, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Robstown, Sinton, Odem, San Patricio, Edroy, Bluntzer, Banquete, West

Sinton, Annaville, Calallen, Agua Dulce, Petronila and North San

Pedro.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 10 and 27.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 648 and 676.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Corpus Christi.

