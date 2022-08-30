WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

544 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Webb

County through 615 PM CDT...

At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 25 miles southeast of

Encinal, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ranchitos Las Lomas.

This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 800 and 812.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2760 9905 2757 9925 2777 9938 2783 9903

TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 154DEG 11KT 2773 9912

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

