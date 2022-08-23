WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

844 PM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas...

Nueces River near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County.

For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING STILL IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River near Three Rivers.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, major lowland flooding occurs. Flow backs

up minor creeks to the slabs of lowest homes in the River Creek

Acres Subdivision, five miles southeast of George West, requiring

evacuations. Livestock are cut off and could drown in low areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 34.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late Wednesday evening.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Nueces River

Three Rivers 25.0 34.9 Tue 8 pm 26.7 20.6 17.7 14.4 11.6

