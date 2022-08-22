WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

948 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,

Webb.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Velenzuela Creek, San Ambrosia Creek, Cuchara Creek, Tierra

Blanca Creek, Grande, Rio, Canyon Creek, San Lorenzo Creek,

Espada Creek, Santa Isabel Creek and Pinto Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chupadera Ranch Airport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

