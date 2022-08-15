WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

235 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN COUNTY...

At 235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Loma Alta, or 18 miles northeast of Freer, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern McMullen County.

This includes US Highway 59 near mile marker 748.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather