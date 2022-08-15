WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 159 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... San Fernando Creek Near Alice affecting Jim Wells County. For the San Fernando Creek...including Alice...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Fernando Creek Near Alice. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs, with flow 200 yards wide. Lower sections of the Country Club Golf Course are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The creek will rise above Minor flood stage this evening and will continue to rise to near 12.2 feet late tonight. The creek is then expected to fall below flood stage by early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat San Fernando Creek Alice 12.0 4.8 Mon 1 pm 6.8 2.9 2.1 0.4 1.1 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather