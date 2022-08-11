WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

659 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Victoria, southeastern Goliad and north central Refugio Counties

through 730 PM CDT...

At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fannin, or 10 miles east of Goliad, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fannin and Coleto Creek Park.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 646 and 652.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 650 and 662.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2876 9728 2870 9709 2844 9713 2854 9745

TIME...MOT...LOC 2359Z 020DEG 7KT 2867 9722

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

