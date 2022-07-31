WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will

produce heat indices around 105 degrees today. Residents with

outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water,

wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take frequent

breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left

unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is

especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can

reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

