WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1140 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Webb

County through 1215 AM CDT...

At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Las Tiendas, or 23 miles southwest of Encinal, moving southwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Las Tiendas and Columbia Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2798 9964 2790 9953 2766 9969 2767 9969

2765 9970 2772 9976 2774 9980 2777 9981

2778 9982 2776 9982 2776 9984 2779 9985

2780 9988 2784 9988 2786 9990

TIME...MOT...LOC 0439Z 051DEG 8KT 2786 9969

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

