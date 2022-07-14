WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

542 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN GOLIAD COUNTIES...

At 541 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Placedo to near Oak Village to near Goliad,

moving south at 25 mph. At 509 PM CDT, KVCT reported a peak wind

gust of 58 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Riverside Park, Schroeder,

Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Dacosta, Saxet Lakes, Oak Village,

Bloomington and Downtown Victoria.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 636 and 664.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 580 and 594.

US Highway 87 between mile markers 812 and 830.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Midland County in western Texas...

Southern Martin County in western Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Midland, Odessa, Greenwood, Stanton, Midland International Air and

Space Port, Courtney, Cotton Flat, Warfield, Midland Airpark and

Skywest Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 123 and 157.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

