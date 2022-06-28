WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 459 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Duval, southeastern McMullen, northwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Live Oak Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rancho De La Parita to 6 miles northeast of Rosita. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Seven Sisters, Clegg, Rosita and Rancho De La Parita. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 738 and 760. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2808 9856 2762 9852 2787 9819 2819 9821 TIME...MOT...LOC 2159Z 055DEG 18KT 2805 9829 2785 9836 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTY... At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park and Fort Davis National Historical Site. This includes the following streams and drainages... Limpia Creek and Cienega Creek. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather