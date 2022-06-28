WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 201 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Patricio County through 230 PM CDT... At 200 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sinton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Sinton, Odem, St. Paul and Edroy. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 22 and 23. US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 624. US Highway 77 between mile markers 642 and 656. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2814 9754 2811 9747 2807 9744 2794 9748 2789 9757 2797 9768 2810 9765 TIME...MOT...LOC 1900Z 034DEG 8KT 2804 9754 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather