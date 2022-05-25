WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

941 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Duval,

southwestern Jim Wells and northwestern Kleberg Counties through 1015

AM CDT...

At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palito Blanco, or 10 miles north of Premont, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Duval,

southwestern Jim Wells and northwestern Kleberg Counties.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 686 and 696.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2750 9835 2758 9834 2759 9795 2738 9798

TIME...MOT...LOC 1440Z 277DEG 25KT 2751 9817

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

