WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1142 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP

BEXAR BLANCO BURNET

CALDWELL COMAL DIMMIT

EDWARDS FRIO GUADALUPE

HAYS KENDALL KERR

KINNEY LEE MAVERICK

MEDINA REAL TRAVIS

UVALDE VAL VERDE WILLIAMSON

WILSON ZAVALA

ANDERSON BELL BRAZOS

BURLESON FALLS FREESTONE

GRIMES HENDERSON HOUSTON

LEON LIMESTONE MADISON

MILAM ROBERTSON WASHINGTON

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith,

southeastern Franklin, eastern Wood, Upshur, northwestern Morris,

central Titus, Camp and northwestern Gregg Counties through 1215 AM

CDT...

At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Scroggins to 8 miles south of Hawkins.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, Mount Pleasant, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg,

Leesburg, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason,

Cookville, Scroggins, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Liberty City,

Winona and Union Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3306 9524 3336 9480 3251 9481 3236 9525

TIME...MOT...LOC 0443Z 238DEG 28KT 3303 9518 3247 9519

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

