WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1036 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN LA SALLE AND NORTHWESTERN MCMULLEN COUNTIES...

At 1035 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Fowlerton, or 16 miles southwest of Tilden, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Tilden, Fort Ewell Site, Los Angeles, Zella and Fowlerton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY...

At 1038 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

United South High School, or 13 miles east of Laredo, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Ranchitos Las Lomas.

This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 812 and 824.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Van Zandt, Hopkins,

Rains and Delta Counties through 1115 PM CDT...

At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Cooper to near Canton. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Sulphur Springs, Canton, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Van, Cooper,

Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Cumby, Como, Fruitvale, Edom, Cooper

Lake Park South Sulphur, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Point, Tira

and Pecan Gap.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 20 between mile markers 516 and 542.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9531 3296 9566 3272 9564 3268 9559

3248 9560 3236 9547 3237 9606 3284 9598

3284 9593 3286 9597 3297 9595 3298 9586

3346 9586 3348 9556 3345 9553 3345 9548

3339 9538 3338 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 0338Z 270DEG 49KT 3339 9580 3249 9581

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR GUADALUPE PASS...

Winds have dropped below high wind criteria through Guadalupe Pass.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Medina,

Bandera, west central Kerr, northeastern Uvalde and southeastern Real

Counties through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles north of Vanderpool to near Lost

Maples State Natural Area. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Medina, Bandera, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Lakehills, D'Hanis, Bandera

Falls, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area, Lost Maples State

Natural Area and Lake Medina Shores.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2963 9881 2925 9937 2981 9975 3003 9953

TIME...MOT...LOC 0340Z 314DEG 35KT 2989 9952 2980 9967

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

