WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

917 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western La Salle

County through 945 PM CDT...

At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodward, or 7 miles west of Cotulla, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cotulla, Millett, Gardendale, Artesia Wells, Woodward and Chaparral

Wildlife Management Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 50 and 79.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2856 9904 2817 9920 2821 9940 2864 9940

2864 9937

TIME...MOT...LOC 0216Z 293DEG 23KT 2847 9935

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES...

At 918 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Loma Alta to 11 miles northeast of

Carta Valley, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Loma Alta, Carta Valley, Barksdale, Vinegarone and Devils River State

Nat Area Del Norte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

