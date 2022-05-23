WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

832 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Callaghan, or

12 miles south of Encinal, moving northeast at 25 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR CALLAGHAN ALONG I-35.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Callaghan.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 24 and 35.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 690 and 692.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

