WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

948 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Aransas, east central Nueces and southeastern San Patricio Counties

through 1015 AM CDT...

At 947 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ingleside On The Bay, or 7 miles southeast of Portland, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Portland, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass and

Ingleside On The Bay.

This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 642 and 644.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2769 9732 2771 9732 2775 9727 2780 9732

2781 9735 2786 9736 2797 9705 2775 9700

2770 9705 2769 9725 2771 9730 2770 9731

2769 9730

TIME...MOT...LOC 1447Z 258DEG 14KT 2780 9726

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

