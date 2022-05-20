WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 657 PM CDT Fri May 20 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather