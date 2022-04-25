WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

629 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY...

At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Concepcion, or

15 miles west of Premont, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Concepcion, Ramirez, Rios and Cruz Calle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Jim Wells County in south central Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Alice, Midway, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Tecalote,

Rancho De La Parita and Lake Alice.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather