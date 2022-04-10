WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

615 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Webb

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of Las Tiendas, or 32 miles west of Encinal, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Las Tiendas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2817 9962 2787 9953 2784 9988 2786 9990

2788 9991 2789 9989 2791 9990 2792 9992

2794 9993 2794 9994 2798 9993 2799 9998

2802 9999

TIME...MOT...LOC 2314Z 254DEG 24KT 2796 9989

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

