WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 227 PM CST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS TUESDAY... .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible for most of Deep South Texas Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with low relative humidity values and strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front. A Red Flag Warning may be needed. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, CURED FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds, cured fuels, and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Hidalgo, and inland Kenedy and Willacy Counties. * TIMING...12 PM to 10 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values between 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s. * LIGHTNING...Very low chance. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather