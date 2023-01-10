WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1006 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE FOR THE NORTHERN RANCHLANDS THIS MORNING... While the Dense Fog Advisory was expired, pockets of locally dense fog persist this morning. However, most locations in the Northern Ranchlands are experiencing visibilities between one half mile to two miles at this time and continue to improve. Expect conditions to continue to improve with most of the fog dissipated by lunchtime. Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather