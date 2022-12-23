WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 744 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. as low as 11 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will range from near or below zero to the single digits. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather