WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 316 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.