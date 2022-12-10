WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 641 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...PATCHY FOG ALONG THE HIGHWAY 69 C CORRIDOR THIS MORNING... Patches of dense fog can be expected along Interstate highway 69 C (Highway 281) from Edinburg in Hidalgo county to Falfurrias, Brooks county. Visibility of 1\/2 to 2 miles is generally expected with some local areas dropping near or below 1\/4 mile. The fog is expected to lift between 7 and 8 AM with visibility improving. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather