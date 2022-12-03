WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

654 PM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Hidalgo.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 654 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Edinburg, Escandon Elementary School, Cats Stadium, Edinburg

High School, Travis Elementary School, Los Lagos Golf Course,

Edinburg Municipal Golf Course, Nurillo, Lopezville, Edinburg

Municipal Park, Edinburg Regional Medical Center, Lee

Elementary School, Bicentennial Park, Cornerstone Regional

Medical Center, Mcallen, Barrientes Middle School, Memorial

Park, J.c. Park, West Park and De La Vina Elementary School.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

