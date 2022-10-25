WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

515 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...A gusty line of showers will impact portions of southeastern

Cameron County through 545 AM CDT...

At 514 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty line of showers

along a line extending from near Beach Access Six to near Los

Fresnos to 6 miles southwest of Itec Campus. Movement was east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Harlingen recorded a wind gust of 44 mph with this line.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville,

Brownsville, Lincoln Park, B I S D Administration Building, Longoria

Elementary School, Sams Memorial Stadium and Port Isabel Lighthouse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2589 9752 2593 9757 2622 9727 2616 9731

2613 9728 2614 9726 2614 9724 2611 9730

2608 9723 2612 9722 2606 9719 2606 9717

2600 9726 2601 9716 2597 9715 2593 9735

2584 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 1014Z 282DEG 30KT 2629 9716 2607 9738 2586 9761

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

