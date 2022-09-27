WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

114 PM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cameron

County through 145 PM CDT...

At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lozano, or near Rio Hondo, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko

Elementary, Lozano, Rio Hondo City Hall, Lopez - Riggins Elementary

School, Los Fresnos High School and Los Fresnos City Offices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2608 9735 2605 9759 2628 9759 2630 9745

2618 9739

TIME...MOT...LOC 1812Z 345DEG 11KT 2620 9750

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

