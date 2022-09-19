WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 618 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact Starr County through 700 PM CDT... At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near La Victoria, or near Garciasville, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rio Grande City, Roma, Sullivan City, Escobares, El Sauz, Viboras, Garciasville, La Rosita, La Grulla and La Victoria. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2657 9917 2668 9901 2679 9895 2678 9832 2626 9858 2624 9866 2627 9872 2629 9871 2630 9875 2631 9876 2631 9874 2637 9880 2635 9890 2639 9893 2637 9895 2640 9896 2640 9908 2643 9911 2650 9910 2654 9917 TIME...MOT...LOC 2316Z 116DEG 22KT 2639 9866 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather