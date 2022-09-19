WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

520 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hidalgo

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Alamo, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Palmview,

Palmhurst, North McAllen and Sharyland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2614 9830 2614 9833 2615 9834 2616 9833

2617 9834 2617 9835 2615 9835 2617 9836

2617 9837 2616 9837 2616 9839 2618 9841

2620 9844 2622 9844 2641 9835 2624 9801

2609 9808

TIME...MOT...LOC 2219Z 112DEG 16KT 2619 9813

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

