WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 454 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo and southwestern Cameron Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge to Relampago to Las Rusias to Stillman Middle School. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Edinburg, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo. Gusty winds and brief heavy downpours may occur along Military Highway (U. S. 281) and Interstate 2. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2594 9758 2603 9766 2602 9774 2607 9786 2605 9797 2607 9803 2604 9808 2606 9807 2607 9808 2606 9820 2610 9830 2611 9829 2612 9827 2612 9830 2635 9823 2633 9792 2621 9760 2614 9753 2594 9755 TIME...MOT...LOC 2153Z 216DEG 13KT 2609 9810 2608 9790 2607 9776 2596 9756 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____