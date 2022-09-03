WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 736 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hidalgo County through 800 PM CDT... At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Apollo Park, or over Edinburg, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Edinburg, Edinburg Regional Medical Center, Lopezville, Cesar Chavez, Fountain Center Park, Edinburg North High School, Los Lagos Golf Course, Eisenhower Elementary School, Apollo Park and Escandon Elementary School. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2636 9837 2647 9827 2640 9814 2632 9802 2622 9812 TIME...MOT...LOC 0036Z 126DEG 23KT 2631 9816 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather