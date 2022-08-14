WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

228 PM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Los Indios, La Paloma, Rangerville, Riverside Middle School,

Landrum, La Paloma Elementary School, Carricitos, Rangerville

Elementary School, La Encantada Elementary School, Las

Rusias, Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary School, Ranchito

and Lago.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

