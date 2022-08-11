WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

702 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY...

At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Citrus City or

north of Palmview and Palmhurst moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Mission, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, Alton,

Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Abram-Perezville and Doffing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Live Oak County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bee County in south central Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pawnee, or 13

miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

George West, Three Rivers, Oakville, Pawnee, Ray Point and Karon.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 54 and 74.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 630.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 710 and 722.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

