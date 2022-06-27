WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 920 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...An outflow boundary with gusty northerly winds from thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Kenedy, northern Jim Hogg and northern Brooks Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary with gusty northerly winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from near Benavides to near Malaquite Beach. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Falfurrias, Hebbronville, Sarita, Kenedy County Wind Farms, Gruy Stadium, La Colonia Park, Airport Road Addition, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, South Fork Estates and Falfurrias Junior High School. This includes the following highways... US Highway 77 between mile markers 710 and 732. US Highway 281 between mile markers 708 and 728. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2727 9852 2726 9799 2721 9798 2728 9779 2723 9755 2724 9737 2728 9735 2690 9737 2698 9746 2691 9745 2700 9751 2700 9756 2694 9755 2693 9752 2698 9820 2718 9884 2736 9873 2736 9855 TIME...MOT...LOC 0218Z 013DEG 21KT 2754 9851 2738 9729 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather