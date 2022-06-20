WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 751 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that areas of mist and fog, mostly shallow, have developed across much of Deep South Texas this morning. Fog has become locally thicker across Brooks, Jim Hogg, and northern Hidalgo counties, particularly in the vicinity of Falfurrias. Motorists, especially along Highway 281 near Falfurrias, should exercise caution when encountering fog. Use low-beam headlights and increase your following distance to other cars. Due to the shallow nature of the fog, it is expected to burn off by around 9 AM CDT. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather