WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Cameron County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 745 AM CDT.

* At 702 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 28 miles northeast of Beach Access Six to 8 miles

south of Boca Chica Beach to 12 miles southwest of Itec Campus,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Boca Chica Beach, U.s. Coast Guard Station,

South Padre Island Police Department and Port Isabel--Laguna

Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

