WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 659 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CAMERON COUNTY... At 658 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 27 miles northeast of Beach Access Six to 7 miles southwest of Boca Chica Beach to 14 miles southwest of Villa Nueva Elementary School, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Los Fresnos, South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Laureles, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville and Longoria Elementary School. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.