WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 934 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 934 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Port Of Brownsville, Brownsville, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel High School, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Washington Park, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Holly Beach, U.s. Coast Guard Station, Boca Chica Beach, South Point, Bayview, Port Isabel--Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Library and Pedro Benevides County Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather